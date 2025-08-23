Her Parents Didn’t Fund Her Wedding But Are Willing Fund Her Sister’s, So This Woman Decided To Skip The Celebration

Favoritism among children doesn’t end well.

If you knew your parents were saving up to give you and your sister the weddings of your dreams, would you be upset if your sister’s wedding ended up being much more extravagant than yours?

This woman grew up believing her parents would fund a dream wedding for each of their children, but when she got engaged and asked for the money, she found out that it was gone.

But when her sister got engaged, her mom was willing to pay for it.

AITA for refusing to go to my sisters wedding because I never got my dream wedding All while growing up, my parents would talk about my and my sister’s wedding. They said that their wedding was by far one of the best days of their lives. They wanted to be able to give that to their kids. So, all this time while growing up, they had binders and savings accounts purely to plan our dream. No matter the cost, we could enact our visions.

Fast forward to last year, I and my now wife got engaged. I came to my parents to begin planning the wedding. They sat me down and explained that Covid and the economy in recent years had disrupted business quite badly. Things weren’t looking great, and they wouldn’t be able to afford it.

I was heartbroken, but I understood. We instead had a low-key affair. Fast forward to yesterday, after my little sister got engaged. My family, my wife, and her fiancé went out to celebrate.

The topic of the wedding came up, and my mum pulled out the binder. She started talking about her wedding, talking about all the extravagant things they would do. I didn’t say anything, but I slowly kinda realized that it didn’t really make sense that they could afford her wedding and not mine.

When we got home, I confronted my mum and she kinda dodged it. She went, “Maybe it’s for the best you had a more intimate wedding considering the circumstances.” I asked what that meant, and she shrugged me off. My sister approached me to ask if I’d like to be her maid of honour. I flat-out told her that I wasn’t going to her wedding and explained why.

She got upset and told me that I was making her day about me and to grow up. And honestly, at this point, I do really feel like a jerk. Now, she refuses to speak to me. AITA?

Favoritism and broken promises can hurt even adult children.

