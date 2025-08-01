Her Parents Like To Travel Separately And Stay At Her House For One Month Each, But She Wants To Tell Them They’re Not Allowed To Stay With Her Anymore

Having guests stay over can be stressful for many different reasons, but what would you do if two demanding guests decided to stay at your home for an entire month… each?

This woman is losing her mind dealing with her parents’ demands for two entire months every year since they refuse to travel together, so she asked the internet if she should tell them they’re not allowed to stay at her house anymore.

Let’s read the whole story and analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my parents they are no longer allowed to stay at my house? So backstory: I’m from the UK, but moved to the US when I married my spouse. We have kids and my parents are very keen to have a relationship with them. My parents are still “together” but don’t get on, so they refuse to come at the same time as each other. Since I moved over here my parents have stayed here for around a month EACH every year.

One month feels like a long time for her.

We do have the space in the house but I still am never comfortable when they’re here. My parents are very high strung people and I did not have a pleasant upbringing, I was always on edge and I do not feel comfortable around them.

Her parents are both tough cookies.

They don’t get on with each other and for example my dad (who is staying for a MONTH) expects to borrow a vehicle to be able to get around (we live in a very rural area). He was very irritated this morning because the car’s battery died and I refused to let him take my car. Every time I broach the subject of them not staying here anymore they say things like “you’re going to bar me from seeing my grandkids?” This is more of an issue with my mother than my father as she’s more vocal.

They also blame her for all the inconvenience.

Or the fact that it was me who decided to move 5000 miles away and therefore I need to accommodate their needs. They stated they can’t afford an Airbnb (no hotels in the area). I DO live in a very rural area with no real amenities apart from a few Airbnbs. So their argument is that if they cannot stay with me, then they are barred from all contact.

It’s a lot of work, and she’s very tired.

When they’re here they expect me to feed them, and cater to them. My dad is a type 1 diabetic and is very set in his ways so he is very picky. They expect it because they’re my parents. I don’t visit my home country very often and so have rarely stayed with them and would 100% get a hotel if it was the other way round. I am just exhausted.

She’s considering not letting them stay with her anymore.

They say it’s only a few months a year and they are there to “help” but taking my kids to the park 3 times a week and doing the dishwasher every day isn’t the help I want or need. I just want to keep my routine and feel safe and comfortable within my own home. AITA?

It seems her parents are so alike in their hardheadedness that they need breaks from each other.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

A reader has a suggestion.

This commenter shares their thoughts.

A different take.

This person keeps it simple.

Another reader chimes in.

Another hot take.

She can give them options.

They can stay less than a month each, or visit her together like a couple.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.