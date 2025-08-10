Her Roommates Have Been Rude And Inconsiderate Of Her Things, So She Wants To Set Some Boundaries

Living with roommates always comes with some chaos, but what would you do if your roommates were really messy and inconsiderate?

This woman has been living with rude and inconsiderate roommates, so she’s planning to do one of two things, set boundaries or kick them out.

WIBTA for kicking out my roommates? I’m in my early twenties and currently have roommates. I know it comes with some chaos, but I’m starting to feel really overwhelmed, and I’m unsure if I’m overreacting.

A few things have been building up. They leave wet laundry in my washing machine for days. My kitchenware gets left out dirty for over a week. That was even when the dishwasher is empty.

They regularly use my couch, TV, and blankets, but leave everything a mess. The remote ends up in their room. The blankets get left on the floor, and nothing is ever put back. I’ve reminded them politely a few times, but nothing really changes.

On top of that, they’re super loud in the mornings, like 5 to 6 am. They’s slamming doors and shouting across the house. I that find so rude. This is only 1/10th of the problems.

I’ve created a whole diary for when they do something I feel is disrespectful. It’s not that I mind sharing. They could just clean up after themselves and treat the shared space with more respect. I wouldn’t care then.

The lack of consideration feels like they’re taking advantage of me and my boyfriend because we let them use things they don’t have themselves. I’ve tried to be patient, but I’m honestly extremely frustrated. Would I be the jerk for sitting them down and setting some firm boundaries. Does this sound fair?

Either respect boundaries or hit the road.

