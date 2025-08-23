Her Sister-In-Law Posted A Picture On Social Media That Really Bothered Her, So She “Fixed” The Picture And Now She’s Blocked

Social media is a great way to shares pictures and life updates with family, friends, and honestly, internet strangers. But what happens when a family member posts pictures with your kids in them making it appear as if your kids are their kids?

That’s what happened to the woman in this story, and it really, really bothered her. After a couple posts like this, she finally did something about it, but she’s wondering if she went too far.

My brother and their partner blocked me on social media Some background: When my daughter was born, my sister in law posted the announcement of her birth before we did on Facebook. A couple of years later she posted a family portrait that included My brother, her, their daughter and my daughter with the caption “she calls me mama now”.

This would annoy me too.

Anyway recently on Mother’s Day, my sister in law created a Mother Day post with a picture of herself with her daughter and my daughter on Facebook and Instagram. The post annoyed me quite a bit and just reminded me of two other incidents that I mentioned above.

She “fixed” the picture.

In response I took that same picture, rubbed out my daughter and reposted it in the comments section with a caption that read “I’ve fixed that picture for you”. Both my brother and my sister in law sent me really long angry messages, telling me to get therapy and proceeded to block me on social media. Am I the jerk?

Is her sister-in-law trying to pretend that she has two daughters instead of one? This is so weird and would bother me too.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister-in-law is being really weird.

This person thinks the sister-in-law and brother both need therapy.

Yes, “crazy” might be the best way to describe the sister-in-law.

She really needs to keep her daughter away from her sister-in-law.

She needs to talk to her brother about this.

This person has a few recommendations.

Her sister-in-law is acting crazy.

