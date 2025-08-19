Her Sister-In-Law Was Giving Her Baby Tips, But The Unwanted Advice Has Flourished Into A Big Rift

You know what people LOVE?

Being told they’re parenting wrong.

Boy howdy, people are extremely open to that input, and they react very positively to it.

Just take this story:

AITA for telling my SIL to mind her own business when it comes to my child? I (35) have a SIL (34) who had been suggesting we buy a sit-in walker for my baby to make her learn to walk faster. but I’m against it as I think they’re dangerous and I don’t want to risk my child’s safety. I had a niece who fell and hit her head while on her sit-in walker.

That’s fair enough – it doesn’t seem like this conversation even needs to go further.

I also don’t think that such walker will help my daughter walk as babies tend to tiptoe when on such walkers. My baby was only 9 months at the time and she was learning to walk, and able to cruise on furniture I ended up buying her a push walker instead of the sit-in one until she learned to walk. Since then, she walked straight and didn’t fall too often.

Why does a baby need to learn to walk EARLY?

SIL made a big deal out of it and basically called me fussy and that she herself will buy the walker. That’s where I drew the line. I called her out and she got pretty defensive saying she’s just concerned that my daughter might not walk early. She went on ranting that I should be doing household chores and when my husband defended me that my salary basically pays the majority of our household expenses, she practically said that’s why I am being such a boss and said that she doesn’t give a **** about me and my job.

Wait, what’s this about now?

I was surprised that she has these so many issues stemming from the walker issue. Even now that my daughter can walk (without a sit-in walker’s help), she would comment to my other SIL about why I’m brushing my daughter’s teeth who didn’t know how to spit but she didn’t know that i’m using a flouride-free toothpaste for my daughter. I didn’t say anything as I don’t think it’s worth my time to argue with someone so petty. And we’re no longer talking.

*sigh* for the record, fluoride-free toothpaste is just less effective toothpaste.

Fluoride is safe and helpful; you’d have to ingest insane amounts of it to cause harm.

Anyway, for context, my husband, together with our daughter, we still live at our in-laws and we plan to move out soon as we build our own home on the land we recently bought. I work from home and earn more than average to cover majority of the expenses at home, consistently set aside savings and afford luxuries such as travel. I cannot do household chores as I am too busy at work and I would rather devote my free time to my baby. I pay one of my SILs to do our laundry and also provide allowance to my MIL who mostly does the cooking. The most I can do is wash dishes. I think i might be the AH as my husband and SIL’s relationship is more strained than ever. They were always not in good terms since their teenage years and now it’s worse because I stood my ground. Maybe I should’ve just stayed silent.

Let’s see if the comments can make sense of this:

Some suggested the stoic approach.

Others diagnosed jealousy.

It’s a point of attack.

The moral of the story is:

Fluoride is fine.

