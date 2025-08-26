She Finally Told Her The Real Reason She Couldn’t Get A Boyfriend, And Now Their Mom Wants Her To Apologize

It’s hard to hold your tongue when someone spends more time criticizing others than reflecting on their own behavior.

What would you do if your sibling kept mistreating you on a family vacation, only to later whine about why they’re still single? Would you keep your opinion to yourself? Or would you finally tell them the truth, no matter how brutal it may sound?

In today’s story, one woman finds herself in this exact scenario and reaches her breaking point. Here’s how it all went down.

AITA for telling my sister that her attitude is the reason why she doesn’t have a boyfriend. I (19F) have a half-sister (20F). We’ve been extremely close since childhood, and because of how close we are, many people think that we’re twins. But one thing I can’t stand about my sister is how bad her attitude is. It’s awful, especially when she doesn’t get her way. If I don’t go to the store with her, she gives me the silent treatment. If I don’t clean up spaces after her, she yells at me. She often makes mean comments about how I look and about my disability. Currently, we’re on vacation. Whenever I wanted to go into a store, she would make snide remarks about the stuff I picked up. She would snap at me if I even suggested doing something she didn’t want to do. It makes vacation miserable because we have to stick together.

Not wanting to take it anymore, she told her the truth.

Today, my sister blew up at me because I gave her the wrong bag (that I carried for her), and again because I didn’t help her put gas in the car. The last complaint was when my mom asked for suggestions about lunch. When I suggested a place, my sister got annoyed, rolled her eyes, and started giving me the silent treatment (because she didn’t like the suggestion). She started talking to our mom about how she couldn’t find a boyfriend and that she hates being single. She went on about how she can never find a decent guy. She then said, “How can (my name) get a boyfriend, but I can’t?” I snapped and told her that her bad attitude is the reason no guy wants to date her. She’s currently upset, and I don’t regret saying that at all. But our mom demanded that I apologize. She thinks I’m being a jerk towards my sister. AITA?

Wow! That sister sounds like something else.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

This reader suggests the mother made the sister so unpleasant.

Here’s some excellent advice.

According to this person, that’s what siblings are for.

As this comment explains, she should stand up for herself.

She had every right to do that! Her sister needs to learn boundaries and how to talk to others.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.