Her Stepmom’s Parents Withdrew Their Affection For Her Once Her Half Brother Was Born, So This Young Woman Said She Hates Them

Having a loving stepmom is a blessing, but when her parents also love you, it’s even more of a blessing.

Imagine being really close to your stepmom’s parents, but when your little brother is born, they give him all of the attention and ignore you. Would you resent the stepmom’s parents for no longer caring about you, or would you choose to ignore them like they ignore you?

This young woman only has nice things to say about her stepmom, but that’s not the case for her stepmom’s parents.

She used to love her stepmom’s parents, but recently, she told her dad she hates her stepmom’s family.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for saying I hate my stepmom’s family? I (19F) met my stepmom when I was 3. I spent a lot more time with her than my dad. I don’t have a single memory with my dad from before I met her, so she was basically a third parent.

This woman’s stepmom was kind to her.

They were separated for two years, but I still saw her regularly, more than my dad, and I considered her my stepmom. I met her parents for the first time when I was six. They were very excited because I was their first grandchild.

Her stepmom’s parents gave her so much attention when she was younger.

They’re extremely rich, and got me fancy presents. They took me to a fashion show and helped me meet my favorite author. They had me stay with them in their rich people house on multiple occasions. Overall, they just spent time with me and acted like grandparents would.

But it all ended when her half-brother was born.

My little half brother was born when I was 9. After that, they completely cut me off. No more visits and no more phone calls. There were no more Christmas or birthday presents, nothing.

They barely spoke to her in years.

I’ve only seen them once in the past five years, and that was at a funeral. They said “hi” to me and that was it. He was born five years before the temporary separation, so it has nothing to do with that.

She felt like it was because they now have their own biological grandchild.

I think they just had their own biological grandchild, and then they decided they didn’t really like me anymore. They also seem to dislike my dad, for good reason, so it could be that.

She blurted out that she hated her stepmom’s family for how they treated her.

Recently, my dad was talking about the trust fund they have for my little brother. It honestly made me really jealous because I know I’ll never have anything like that. So I simply said, “I hate them. They abandoned me as soon as he was born.”

So her dad cursed at her.

He got upset and started cussing at me. He said I’m 19 and I need to grow up. Then, he guilt tripped me into feeling bad for using the word hate. I know it’s a bit extreme and I probably shouldn’t have said it, but I was angry and I still am. AITA?

It’s so sad that the grandparents completely turned on her. It would be hard not to be upset about that.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This person offers some honest advice.

And lastly, this person offers some perspective.

Love bombing a child and then withdrawing is just plain cruel.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.