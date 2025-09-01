Her Stepson Wants to Live Rent-Free In A House She Owns, But After He Destroyed An Apartment, She Won’t Allow It

Isn’t it crazy how some people don’t know how good they have it...and then they demand more?!?!

AITA for refusing to let my stepson have a nicer house? “My dad was a general contractor who specialized in rehabilitating old houses. I work in the medical field but rehab old houses as a hobby. I don’t really try to make money at it. I do make some money, but I just enjoy working with my hands and making old, derelict houses into happy homes. I feel good about keeping working class neighborhoods nice and helping people afford nicer houses than they otherwise could.

6 years ago I started dating my husband. I let his oldest son (who was living in a very old, rented mobile home) move into a house I had just finished. It was smaller than I normally buy, but I bought it as part of a package deal when a slum lord passed away and his family sold his rent houses. It is like 1,000 square foot 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom.

He immediately started talking about his plans to renovate the house. I told him not to as I had just completely renovated it. New plumbing, electrical, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, etc. He had a plan to close in the carport, move the kitchen there, remove walls to make 2 bigger bedrooms and add a second bath. I told him he was a single person living in 1,000 square foot house, surely he could make it work and later I’d help him get into something bigger/nicer and he’s just one person. Surely he didn’t really need 2 bathrooms.

I told him he absolutely could not do any renovations to my house. Well, he did anyway. Nothing worked out as he planned, because enclosing a carport requires more than framing walls and moving a kitchen is much more complicated than ripping my brand new cabinets off the wall and putting them in the shoddy, illegal, non-permitted ‘addition’. The house is in shambles. It literally makes me disgusted when I think about it. Since then, I’ve helped the other kids (my two biological children and my stepdaughter). They each have a 1,850 square foot 4 bedroom 2 bathroom in a nicer neighborhood.

I finished my first house after the long stretch where I was working on houses for our children.

My stepson wanted to move into it. I offered to sell it to him for a very good price. He refused and is angry that I won’t just let him live in it for free.

My husband thinks I’m being a jerk because I won’t. He says that it isn’t fair that the others got bigger, nicer houses and that stepson wouldn’t have felt the need to remodel if he had been given a bigger one like the other kids. AITA because I won’t let him move into a second house after my stepson ruined the first one, even if it wasn’t as nice when he first moved in as what the other kids got?”

