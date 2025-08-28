His Best Friend Invited Him To Go To A Bar After His Wife’s Surprise Party, But His Wife Snapped At Him Because It Was “Her Day”

Celebrating milestones together is part of any strong relationship, but is it wrong to celebrate without the guest of honor?

This man was proud of his wife for bagging a promotion at work, so he organized a surprise party for her.

After the celebration, his friend invited him to go to a bar and see a band together.

His wife got upset, and he’s not sure who was in the wrong here.

Read the full story below.

AITA? Threw a surprise congratulatory party for my wife, then got in a fight because when it was over, I wanted to go to a bar with a friend. My wife got a promotion. Because of her promotion, I’m out of a job because we worked in the same office. The Board of Directors said it’s a conflict, so I decided to start my own business.

This man threw a surprise party for his wife.

I’m very happy for her and I’m very proud of her. I threw her a surprise congratulatory party with some friends. One of them, my best friend and former roommate, invited me to go to a bar. He’d like us to see a band after the party was over as a little “congrats” party between the two of us.

She told him that they would talk about his plan to go to the bar at home.

She overheard him ask me this, and she said let’s talk about it at home. On the drive home, she asked me why I was being quiet. I said, calmly, I was foreseeing a fight.

She snapped and reminded him that it was “her day.”

I was trying to think of how to best discuss this without getting into an argument. I should add that I could tell before leaving she would say no because our toddler had a bad day and was being a little fussy. She erupted, basically having both sides of the argument by herself. She said over and over that today was “her day” and I’m ruining it by leaving her with our child that was being fussy all day.

Now, he’s wondering if it was wrong to go out even if it was “her day.”

By the time we got home, it was 7:30. Kid goes to bed at 8:00. She goes to bed at 9:00. I would’ve been leaving around 9:00 and home whenever was reasonable to her, likely 12:30–1:00. Am I the jerk for trying to go out with a friend on “her day?”

Was it wrong for him to consider going out, or was his wife right to claim the day for herself?

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks he should pick a different day to go out.

It doesn’t sound that great, says this person.

This person has a valid question.

Finally, people are telling him to grow up.

Sometimes, you already get an answer even before you ask.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.