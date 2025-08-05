His Boss Accused Him Of Stealing And Wanted To Deduct The Theft From His Wages, But He Had No Idea Who His Cousin Was And What He Would Do

Assuming the worst out of people can really backfire anywhere, but especially in a work environment where the stakes are high. But what would you do if your boss kept assuming the worst of you?

You want to stiff me my wage? Lose an important customer! This story is a bit older, it happened roughly 15 years ago. 15 years ago, I just finished school with a degree that enabled me to enroll in university. My grades were okay, but not the best, so it took me two semesters to start university. In this free time I had while waiting for the new round of applications, I was looking for a job. My mom had noticed a sign for help wanted at the gas station her company was using to refuel and wash their fleet.

It was a lousy little job, doing evening and night shifts (mostly between 8 pm and midnight). The owner was quite exhausting. Everything was done by hand, every employer had to count every brand of cigarettes at the start of the shift, the counting of the register was done by hand. He sometimes took a few cigarettes out of the stock to test if we counted correctly, such nonsense.

One time, we had an annoying customer that came in and after paying with card refused to sign the permission to book from his account because he didn’t like the company we were working with. He threatened to sue us and me personally for the procedure if he refuses to sign (money will be taken from his account automatically, but refunded a day later). I tried to contact my boss and the women doing the finances, but no luck at 9 pm.

Managed to get rid of him on my own eventually. When my first pay was due, I was informed that I got a considerable deduction of my pay because of claims of missing cash in the register, miscounted cigarettes, and the best part, for using the company phone to call my boss and the finance lady. Boss said I should have used my private phone because he claims he had a cheap phone contract and it would cost 10€ per call!

Well, first, that was my last day there, then I threatened to sue. Best part is, the company my mother worked for belonged to her cousin. He ended the contract with that gas station, removing the revenue of that fleet, and informed the companies around this place as well. The gas station lost several of its bigger customers, especially for the important car cleaning offer he had (revenue just for gas alone is bad here).

