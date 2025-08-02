His Boss Told Him To Socialize More At Work, So The Employee Followed Advice But Got Called Out For Talking Too Much

Some people go to the office simply to work and not make friends

This man was a quiet employee who preferred to work alone and go home as soon as he was done.

But his supervisor instructed him to “socialize more” for the sake of his career.

He followed this advice, but later on, was called out for being too talkative and not working enough.

Now, he’s confused whether or not to socialize in the workplace.

What do you think? Read the full story below for all the details.

Not Social Enough I am one of those people who come in, do their work, and go. I am not there to make friends. This is simply my personal philosophy and the way I approach work.

This man was advised to “socialize more.”

My supervisor and I had monthly meetings. Anyone who works in an office environment is aware of them. Basically, how much you suck, or not, as an employee. He mentioned to me I need to socialize more.

He did, and now, he got told that he was talking too much.

Sorry, but I am here to work. He kept pushing and telling me it would be for the betterment of my career. Fine, I will start to socialize a bit. Next monthly meeting, he told me, “You are talking too much and not at your desk enough.”

He got confused.

I expressed my confusion. You told me to socialize more. I am visiting, at most, 10 minutes per 8-hour shift. He said it was all about perception. People see you talking and they think you are not working. And they don’t know how long you were at that desk.

He went back to the way he worked before.

So, I am supposed to be social but not social? I was told to use my judgment. My response, “Then, I am continuing with my work as usual.” If people want to talk to me, they can email or walk to my desk. I am not making the effort. After all, I don’t want to be perceived as not working.

Eventually, he got fired but he was okay with it.

He couldn’t argue with that logic. I was eventually laid off from that position. Which is fine. The supervisor told me if he could, he would fire me in our first meeting.

You just can’t win when the rules keep changing.

Maybe try harder next time.

