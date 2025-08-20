His Brother And Sister-in-Law Took Advantage Of His Hospitality And Criticized His Marriage, So He Refuses To Go To His Nephew’s Birthday Party

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you…

AITA for not going to my nephew’s birthday? “My husband (36M) and I (30M) met when I was 20 and became close friends. We started dating once I graduated college at 22, then married after seven years. This is important later.

They did his brother a huge favor.

Our first year of marriage hit a rough patch when my brother (32M) and his wife (31F) moved in with their two kids (3M and 2F). They said they couldn’t afford rent and wanted to save for a down payment. My husband generously offered them temporary housing in November. At first, things were okay—family dinners, bonding with the kids. We assumed they were saving and would move out in about six months. Then came Christmas. They splurged on gifts for the kids and booked a trip to Florida in February—to “rediscover their love.”

Whoa!

They didn’t tell us they weren’t taking the kids until the day before, and we ended up watching them all week, including on our first Valentine’s Day as a married couple. From there, they started taking weekly “date nights” and assumed we’d babysit. After three weeks, I booked a short weekend getaway for my husband and me. My brother and SIL accused us of “hurting their reconciliation.” I pushed back, saying our marriage mattered too. SIL muttered, “Says the groomed,” then accused my husband of grooming me because of our age gap. I was stunned.

He gave them an ultimatum.

I told them my husband respects me—unlike them—and gave them until the end of March to find other housing. My brother accused me of “abandoning family,” but I said my husband is my family. They moved back in with her parents after two weeks of apartment hunting. I thought that was the end. In mid-April, we got an invite to my nephew’s Star Wars-themed birthday on May 4. The invite said they were only accepting cash gifts to fund a Disney trip in August. I called and told them I wouldn’t attend and would only send a book or toy.

He put his foot down.

My brother said, “He has enough toys—we need cash for his experience.” I stood my ground and said no more handouts. I offered to FaceTime instead. He told me that was “pathetic,” that I was losing a great older brother over something “childish,” and that if I didn’t show up, I’d no longer be his brother or my nephew’s uncle. My mom later called to check on me and gently asked me to reconsider. I told her this had taken a toll on my mental health—bald patches, anxiety, and resurfacing depression. She respected my decision but said she might still go. I told her that was fine. The party came and went, and today my brother texted that my nephew cried and asked, “Why doesn’t Uncle love me enough to come?” It broke my heart. My husband reassured me that this was emotional manipulation, and we need distance. Now I feel like a bad uncle—like I took my frustration out on the kids, even though it’s their parents who disrespected us. So I ask: AITA for missing my nephew’s birthday?”

It sounds like he’s justified in wanting to go no-contact with these folks.

