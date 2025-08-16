His Clothes Were Going Missing, But He Figured They’d Turn Up Eventually And Moved On. But Then He Saw His Wife’s Sister In His Hoodie And Realized She Was Giving His Clothes Away.

When you’re in a strong relationship, some things go without saying.

You have one another’s back, for example, and you can trust one another implicitly.

So when the man in this story found that some of his clothes were going missing, he chalked it up to random mistakes – because the last thing he expected was that his wife was involved.

Read on to find out what happened when the reverse turned out to be true.

AITA when my wife has been giving away my clothes? I (29, male) and my wife (32, female) have been married for almost seven years now. We regularly get each other gifts. My wife tends to gift me clothes and collectibles. Over the last year or so, I’ve noticed more and more of my clothes missing, but didn’t think much of it. I thought they might simply be misplaced or in storage.

But all was not as it seemed.

Then one day her sister, who is 28, came over and I couldn’t help but notice she had on a hoodie that belonged to me. I pointed out that the hoodie was mine, and asked how she got it. Naturally her response was that my wife, her sister, gave it to her.

Yikes! Let’s see what happened when he asked his wife about it.

I confronted my wife about giving away my hoodie and her response was, “you claimed you couldn’t fit in it, so I gave it to my sister.” This was untrue, I wore it regularly. Then she added, “Plus, I bought it anyway.” Naturally I’m livid.

Read on to find out how he reacted to her response

I personally think it’s extremely disrespectful to do such a thing with something that you gifted someone, and then mention that since you’re the one that purchased it that you can do whatever with it. So I told her that I won’t be accepting physical gifts from her anymore since she has been giving my stuff away. AITA?

He’s right – just because you bought someone a gift, doesn’t mean you get to dictate what they do with it.

Once something has been gifted, it’s in the recipient’s care, and what happens to the item is their choice.

To give away his possessions is completely out of order – and that’s not to mention the gaslighting that went along with it.

Let’s see how folks on Reddit responded to this.

This person agreed that his wife had no right to give away his possessions.

While others explained just how toxic her behavior was.

Meanwhile, this Redditor pointed out that beyond the clothes, the way she was treating him was a huge red flag.

The fact that not only has she given away his clothes without his permission, but then had the audacity to gaslight him when confronted on it is completely unacceptable.

He should be able to trust his wife with his possessions, his feelings, and his sanity, but she has proven that she is unreliable on all accounts.

They need a real conversation, and she needs to accept her wrongdoing if they are to move forward.

She owes him an apology.

