His Cousin Kept Interrupting Everyone To Get Attention, So This Young Man Told Her She’s Not The Main Character

AITA for telling my cousin she’s not the main character? I (17M) have a cousin Emily (16F) who’s honestly always been a lot. She constantly needs to be the center of attention. She does this at birthdays, holidays, even funerals. I’m not joking, she cried louder than the widow at our uncle’s.

Last weekend, we had a family barbecue at my grandparents’ house. My older brother just got accepted into his dream med school, so everyone was kind of celebrating him. We were all congratulating him, taking pictures, etc..

Emily kept interrupting with stuff like, “Well, I got all A’s this semester.” And “I’ll get into a better college soon. Just watch.” Nobody was really reacting. And she kept pushing it.

My grandma was trying to do a toast for my brother, and she interrupted again. So finally, I just said, “Emily, not everything is about you. You’re not the main character like you dumbly seem to think you are.” I might have said something along those lines.

She went totally silent. Then, she got up and left. Her mom, my aunt, called me “cruel.” She said I belittled her in front of the whole family.

My parents think I could’ve worded it nicer, but they also say someone had to say it eventually. It was good to know someone agreed. My brother said I’m a legend.

She hasn’t spoken to me since, and now some family on my mom’s side are acting weird toward me. So, AITA for finally snapping and saying what I said?

