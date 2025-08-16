His Ex Dropped His Nine-Year-Old Daughter At His Place Without Putting Her In The Booster Seat, So He Yelled At Her For Disregarding The Child’s Safety

Car seat and booster seat laws are important for parents to follow so that their children are as safe as possible in the car.

AITA for yelling at my ex wife for driving our daughter without her booster seat? I 35m share custody of my daughter 9f with my ex wife, my ex has her on the weekends and drops her off with me every Sunday and of course dropped her off with me today. My ex also has a new husband who has a 5 year old son.

When my ex dropped our daughter off today I noticed she got out of the car from just the regular seat and wasn’t in her booster seat. Turns out today my ex and our daughter thought it would be fun to stop off at the park for a while before she dropped her off with me. When the 5 year old heard this he wanted to come with them and my ex and daughter agreed.

My ex didn’t want to go through the trouble of uninstalling the 5 year old’s car seat and putting it in her car and her husband needed his car for errands so he said she should just put the 5 year old in our daughters booster seat and let her ride with just the seatbelt and my ex agreed to this. I was so upset, I asked my ex how could she be so irresponsible to let our daughter ride without her booster seat. She said she didn’t think it was a big deal since it wasn’t a long drive and it was just one time and that our daughter liked not being in a booster seat.

I got more upset and said it was completely irresponsible to drive our daughter ANYWHERE WITHOUT HER BOOSTER SEAT because it’s for her safety. I kinda snapped and yelled at her for a minute because I was so shocked and angry that she would disregard our daughters safety like that. She got defensive and said he would have been disappointed if she told him he couldn’t come with them and our daughter liked not being in a booster seat.

I told her it was better to disappoint one child then put another in danger and our daughter is 9 she isn’t old enough to make this decision on her own.

My ex left upset and has since sent me some angry text messages and her husband sent me one to saying I way overreacted. AITA?

