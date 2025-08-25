His Ex Has A New Boyfriend Moving In With Her, So He Said He’s Not Going To Give Her Money For Her Bills Anymore

A big part of life is about moving on with things and letting go of the past.

AITA for stopping paying my ex’s bills? “My ex and I split up about three years ago. No bad feelings, we just drifted apart until we realized that we were now co-parents, not husband and wife any more. We have two kids, 13 and 10. My ex used to work as an infrastructure engineer and I was working as an owner driver with my own truck. At around the time the kids were born we decided she was going to be a stay at home mum, the trucking was going well and I had brought a second truck and a van so I stayed home doing all the planning and admin, while I had the trucks and van out. When the smallest started school the ex went back to work part-time but her time out of the workforce had hit her really hard and she needed to learn lots of stuff and basically she couldn’t get back in at her previous level and had to pretty much start over.

There were big changes coming.

Over the years the haulage firm had expanded and frankly it was getting a bit of a pain in the ***, we were too big for where we were and were needing to move to a new yard so I sold it off for a reasonable sum and set up freelancing as a developer (Did Computer Science at Uni). We both had relatives pass away leaving us property and money. So we were mortgage free on the family home. When we split, I moved into a house that I had inherited, we basically split the assets in half, split the costs of the kids activities in half. And when we were looking at the money she concluded that she would need to go back to work full time and she would miss time with the kids, as they were with me the three days she was at work and every other weekend. I felt a bit bad for that, because if she hadn’t been out of work for so long then she would be in a better place career wise.

He stepped up.

So I offered to cover half of her bills until the kids went off to uni. She didn’t want to at first but I said to her that she helped me out and had now suffered as a result so it was only fair that I returned the favor, it’s helping my kids out, and I didn’t want her to be running down the savings that was essentially the kids inheritance. So this situation has worked out about as well as it can, we co-parent happily, everything is all good.

There was another change coming…

Until she met a new guy. He’s someone we knew from way back but we lost touch with. They started dating, she’s really happy and she’s talking about him moving in. Which I’m okay with, the kids get on with him and I trust her judgement and know that she wouldn’t put anything ahead of the kids. So I said to her, if the guy is moving in, you won’t need the money towards the bills, will you? She said no she wouldn’t, but she was thinking of putting it into the kids accounts. Great idea, says me. I’ll put some on their cards for pocket money and the rest in their savings. So that was what we agreed.

The new fella is happy about this.

But when new chap found out he went up the wall and accused me of being controlling and financial abuse. A few of our friends have also said that he’s got a point and that it looks like jealousy. AITA here?”

