His Ex Kept Spamming Him With Payment Requests, So He Paid Her Weekly Just To Make Her Go To The Bank Four Times More Often

You can only push a person so far before they find a way to make you regret it.

Imagine getting constant messages from your ex demanding early payments, not because they’re entitled to them, but just to annoy you. Would you ignore the texts? Or would you find a way to comply that turns it all around on them?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and gets help from an employee. Here’s how it all played out.

I helped my old boss from a few jobs ago get back at his ex. My boss was a solid dude who was on top of things, always helped out around the office and hangars, and wasn’t above picking up a wrench to get stuff done on time. The ONLY time he was ever aggravated or stressed out was when he had to read texts or emails from his ex. There was some sort of compulsory thing that if he didn’t read the texts on the app, it kept records of neglected messages. Basically she knew this, and would send nuisance messages to distract him and make him waste time. They were minor, but still relevant messages that could have easily been answered with “no” but she asked anyway. One of her favorite types of messages was asking for support payments early.

He gave his boss an excellent idea.

He was under no obligation to pay early, so he could have easily just ignored her if it weren’t for the frequent messages. So I suggested he pay early next time, but in weekly payments, so that his ex would have to walk to the bank and pick up four times as much. Yes, you read that right. His ex never discovered electronic banking and still goes to the bank to get money in person. Hope she enjoys the heat.

Wow! His ex sounds like something else.

She shouldn’t have been so annoying, but hey, she gets money more often now, so it’s a win-win.

