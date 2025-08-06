His Girlfriend Checked His History On His Phone, And Now She Wants To Call Off The Relationship

What would your spouse find if they were to check your history on your phone? Would they find anything that would make them question your relationship, or do you have nothing to hide?

Girlfriend went through my phone while sleeping and kind of found something?? I have been dating my current girlfriend for almost 2 years now. She was actually my first girlfriend and first love I ever had when I was like 14-15 but we broke up and reconnected about 9 or 10 years later. I only dated one other girl off and on for the 8-9 years we were apart (it was horrible and she really used me and cheated on me repeatedly) so I haven’t had much experience with dating quite frankly I’ve only had good experiences dating my current girlfriend as the last 1 1/2-2yr has been absolutely amazing up until last night….

I took a nap that lasted longer than intended and awoke to her on the couch in a very bad mood and her being super quiet. After a lot of poking and prodding I finally got her to tell me what’s wrong… She had gone through my phone while I was sleeping and went through EVERYTHING.

All she found was me clicking a linktree of a girl on instagram who happened to be an of model. In the link history section of it you can clearly see I only opened the link tree but didn’t click on any links (would show up in link history if I did)

Brief explanation on my part, I’m a mechanic and a newer Supra came through the shop. A few of the younger oil changers were all talking about it being a girls car, and I said I’d be willing to put money on the fact that the owner is an of model. So I go to the ig on the window sticker, and then clicked linktree, proved my point, and closed the app. Then around a week or two later I was on TikTok and some random goth/emo girl pops up on my phone (my girlfriend also has a very emo/goth aesthetic) and for some reason I felt compelled to go on this girls account and just scroll through probably 10-15 videos. Didn’t like. Didn’t comment. Didn’t save. Just watched the videos and closed out of the app

Being completely honest when I say this, I never look at other women i really feel that I only have eyes for her but still for some reason did what I did.

All this took place in may of this year and she went all the way back to find proof of both of those events and is now saying she can’t trust me and that I’ve destroyed our relationship and the loves all gone. I really do love this girl more than anything, and I don’t want to lose her but as bad as I do feel for hurting her, I don’t really understand why she is as upset as she is. AITAH or is she looking for an excuse to leave ?

