His Girlfriend Moved In With Him And He Asked Her To Help Pay The Bills, But She Doesn’t Think She Should Have To Pay Anything For The First Year

AITA for asking my girlfriend to contribute to bills after she moved in without us planning it? I (28M) recently ended a four-year relationship that left me emotionally drained. Early in our relationship, I discovered my girlfriend was still communicating with past partners, sometimes flirting and denying our relationship. She explained that her family believes in maintaining connections with exes, which made me uncomfortable, but I chose to stay.

We lived with her parents for a time while I was getting back on my feet. They provided support but also exerted control and judgment. Eventually, I secured my own place, and we agreed she would stay with her family. However, she began staying over and gradually moved in without a clear discussion. After several months, I asked her to contribute to household expenses.

She responded that she hadn’t planned to pay anything for the first year and that her parents supported this stance, citing the time I lived with them rent-free.

Complicating matters, she had previously created a profile on a sugar daddy site during an argument, claiming it was to provoke me. She also attempted to reintroduce an ex into our lives under the guise of helping a friend, which felt like a breach of trust. Following our breakup, she sent a message expressing love but also accusing me of emotional and physical harm, stating she forgave me but needed to cut contact permanently. Now, I’m left questioning my actions. Was I wrong to ask her to contribute financially? Should I have addressed these issues differently

