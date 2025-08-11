His Girlfriend Warned Him That Her Apartment Was Messy, But It Was So Bad That He Broke Up With Her

Some people are more neat freaks than others.

While I like my home to be neat and clean, it can be hard to keep it perfectly clean and clutter free all the time. If you can relate, you may feel the need to warn someone that your home is a little messy before inviting them over.

The man in this story expected a little clutter when his girlfriend told him her apartment was a mess, but he quickly realized there was a lot more than clutter.

Now, he’s wondering if he overreacted by breaking up with her due to the mess.

Keep reading to find out just how messy her apartment was.

AITAH for breaking up with her after I saw her apartment I had been seeing this girl for a few months. We met through a friend so I had known her a little longer but she was gorgeous and I was super into her. Last saturday she invited me to her place which I had never been to. She had mentioned her apartment was a mess and I laughed cause I thought she was just being self deprecating, but when we got to her place… hooooly heck dude.

How does someone live like this?

I want to start off by saying I know that people have their reasons for stuff like this and I don’t want to be disrespectful in any way. But the state of her apartment was genuinely shocking when I first went in. It was a pretty small place and I’m not just talking about clutter. Literal piles of trash on the floor, sink full of dishes overflowing onto the counter, stains on the couch and carpet, week old food on the table and just piles and piles of stuff everywhere. Not to mention the overpowering smell of mold and mildew that I could literally taste in my mouth.

She didn’t seem bothered by the mess.

She told me to sit down and stuff like it was completely normal and I tried not to act weird but I’m sure she noticed. I stayed for a bit and we watched a movie on the couch but I left before it got too late. The next day I called her and told her I didn’t think things were gonna be compatible between us and she got mad at me for leading her on and breaking up with her for no reason. I didn’t mention the apartment but idk maybe I should have.

He was really caught off guard by her apartment.

Literally nothing about her appearance or personality would lead me to expect this so it was sort of unbelievable to see the state she was living in. I feel bad for her and I’m worried I might have acted too quickly.

Seriously, how does she live like that? It sounds like a dealbreaker for him, so he did nothing wrong by ending the relationship so quickly.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks he should’ve told her the truth.

She sounds like a hoarder.

This person made the mistake of ignoring a similar red flag.

He did the right thing.

This relationship had no future.

The way she is living is not okay.

