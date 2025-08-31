His Mom Asked Him To Go Straight Home After A Concert, But When He Did Just That, His Friend Got Offended

It’s natural for friends to break into random fights, but some friends can treat you really badly for no reason!

Imagine being a teenager and having to choose between obeying your mom or making your friend happy. What would you choose?

This guy chose to obey his mom, but he got bullied by his friend for it.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not letting my friend hop inside my Uber after my mom told me not to? To give context, I (17M) went to a concert in the next state over this past weekend. My friend (16M) was already there because he went to an event the day before so I was just going there to meet up with him and his other friends and get into the venue.

They were having a great time at first but…

The concert finally started and I end up getting in trouble with my mother for not answering her calls or texts (I didn’t have any service inside the venue) and she tells me to go straight home after the concert ends. I tell him all this and also ask if he was going to stay in the state for another day or if he would be coming back to our home state, to which he replied “I don’t know”.

He had to leave immediately!

I also told him that immediately after the concert ends I have to go home, and possibly may need to leave early if it runs past the time I told my mother I’d be there. The concert ended and I call my Uber to the train station, to where he then asks if we could all hop in the same Uber (there were four of them counting him and his friends, which makes five people inside of a regular Uber, which would already not work out) to go to the train station as they apparently planned on talking to girls or something like that.

He knew he couldn’t stay any longer!

I re-explained that my mother wanted me to go straight home and not bring anybody with me in the Uber, and that I was not going to go against what she told me to do. I dapped them all up, apologized, and said bye. When I got into the Uber, my friend texts me and basically lectures me for not letting them in, saying that I could’ve saved them all time.

UH OH…

I explained what my mother said again and showed him the texts of her screaming at me and telling me to come straight home. I text him again to say I got home safe and he just sends back a thumbs up emoji. (I checked his location and he literally got home around the same time I did). I wake up in the morning to see he posted an Instagram note saying “Never invited again” (He invited me to go to the concert with him), I found this to be very strange but I thought nothing of it. Later on I decided to see if everything was good and I text him and ask if he could call me, but he says just text.

That’s INSANE!

I asked him if everything was alright and if we were still cool and if he had any kinds of problems with me for him to address them so we could discuss it, furthermore, I apologized once more for how things turned out. He doesn’t reply so I text again and he just says “I guess”. When I asked what does he mean, he says “Not much to say”. I still find things strange but I try to not think about it.

His friend is being so weird…

The situation came to a head the next day when he posted a clip of the concert on his story and I liked it, to which he then got on his notes again saying “No we not cool” with a laughing emoji. Afterwards he removed me from his Close Friends story, posted another subliminal saying “Watch who you call your homie” and then unfollowed me on everything. Went on here to ask because I know you guys will be honest, AITA?

GEEZ! That’s so mean!

His friend really overreacted. Why couldn’t he understand that his friend just didn’t want to upset his mother?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows that this guy has instructions from his mom and that was his priority.

Exactly! This user knows that the other kid can easily get an uber for himself.

This user has some important questions for this guy.

This user wants to know why mom was against everyone being in one car!

This user thinks going together might’ve been a big hassle.

His friend is being unreasonable.

