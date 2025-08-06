His Mom Put Him In Timeout And Told Him “Don’t Move,” So This Little Boy Came Up With A Naughty Plan To Get Back At Her

Kids can come up with the most unexpected ways to express their feelings.

Imagine being a kid, and your mom puts you in timeout. Would you sit there until she told you your punishment was over, or would you find a way to make her regret punishing you?

This little boy had gotten into trouble and was put in timeout by his mom.

He felt completely wronged, so he came up with a plan to make her regret it.

Check out the full story below to find out what happened.

Sit on this chair and “dont move!” I remembered this event from my childhood recently. I was like… 6 maybe? I did something “bad.” My mom punished me by making me sit on a chair in the kitchen as some cool down time or something.

This little boy wanted to get back at his mom for punishing him.

I remember feeling like I was wronged somehow, so I wanted to make her feel sorry she punished me. I tried really hard and, eventually, wet my pants because she told me to “not move!”

His mom apologized a lot.

I guess it worked. She let me get up and was apologizing a lot. I finally told her about it last night, but she didn’t rememeber. I was crying laughing because it seems like such a crappy thing for a kid to do. Sorry, mom!

Haha! What a cute story. Let’s find out what others have to say on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another insightful remark.

This parent expresses their honest opinion.

And finally, this person shares a similar experience.

Never underestimate the mischievous minds of little kids.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.