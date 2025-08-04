His Roommate Accidentally Destroyed His Expensive Medication, And He Might Take Him To Court Over It

You know that totally inconsiderate roommate you used to have who would take your leftovers from the fridge without asking?

This story is like that, but a lot worse.

Imagine a roommate who takes something very expensive out of the refrigerator, completely ruining it, and refuses to reimburse you for it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

WIBTA if I take my roommate to court for accidentally destroying my medication? So I take a weight loss medication that requires it to be refrigerated at all times. I don’t have insurance so this stuff is pretty expensive for me to afford but I make room for it in my budget because it helps me save on things like fast food and not drinking alcohol.

Unfortunately, things did not stay cool.

Either way I came home a few days ago and I saw my medication sitting on the counter. My stomach dropped and I immediately rushed over hoping it was still cold but no, totally room temperature. I confronted my roommate and asked him why he took my medication out of the fridge. He apologized right away and said he had been cooking for a family gathering and was in and out of the fridge all day.

You break it, you buy it?

I explained that the medication costs me 670 dollars for a 3 month supply, which is a lot of my “fun money” that I don’t have to use on bills. I also explained the timing couldn’t have been worse since that was a bottle I had only taken 2 out of the 12 doses so almost the whole bottle was destroyed.

A lot of options were talked over.

I wanted to be fair so I asked him to pay a flat 500 dollars for the doses that were destroyed, even though 10 doses comes out to more than that amount. He got very flustered and said there was no way he could afford to compensate me. I said I would be willing to do 100 dollars a month if that was easier on him.

But he said that was still way too much for him to afford. I told him it wasn’t fair for him to destroy something that expensive and not pay for it. But he stated “it’s not like you need it to survive like insulin, if it was so important you could have kept it in a mini fridge or something”

It seems there’s only one other option.

I’ve tried talking to him about it since but he simply won’t breach the subject with me anymore and it’s putting a lot of strain on the roommate situation. I wanted to work something out with him but I seriously at this point am considering taking him to court for my damages. So……WIBTA?

The roommate really needs to reimburse OP for the expensive medication.

People responded in the comments on Reddit:

A lot were on his side:

The meds were probably ok:

I mean I’m not a doctor but it seems worth checking.

Hopefully the medicine is still okay.

