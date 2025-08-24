His Roommate Used His Pocket Knife Without Asking, So He Had To Speak Up To Warn Him About Potential Contamination

Not every tool is meant to be shared, especially when it’s used around hazardous materials.

He thought that was obvious until his roommate grabbed the wrong pocket knife at the worst possible time.

Now they’re finding themselves at odds over what should’ve been common sense.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not labeling my pocket knife as not safe for food? I work with pesticides and keep a knife on my belt for work. I often use this knife for opening pesticides.

But soon came a squabble with his roommate.

My roommate needed to open a food package, and my knife was more convenient than walking to the kitchen, so he used it without asking. When I saw my knife removed from my belt, I asked why.

He explained just why this was such a big deal.

I told him never again to use it because of the pesticides. AITA for not labeling it?

The roommate probably should have asked for permission instead of just grabbing it.

What did Reddit think?

Why stop at just a pocket knife?

This user thinks it was a strange request to begin with.

Who needs a label when you can just ask for permission?

This user’s mind went right to malicious compliance.

He was just trying to keep his roommate safe — nothing more, nothing less.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.