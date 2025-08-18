His Sister Thought She Could Bring Her Kids To A Childfree Wedding, But Got A Rude Awakening Once She Started Acting Up

You only get married once (or that’s the idea, anyway). So you want it to be everything you want and dream about.

It seldom works out quite that way, though. See why this wedding turned into something out of a soap opera.

AITA For Throwing My Siblings Kids (And My Sibling) Out Of My Wedding? I had a wedding a few years ago when I was 22. Marrying an amazing girl, too nice for her own good, “Lily.” She was 21 at time of event. We were having a small family wedding. Lily did most of the decorating, which I didn’t mind as I’m not much of a decorator myself and she explicitly said “I don’t want kids at the wedding.”

Unfortunately that didn’t prevent what happened next.

I understood this and agreed to the rule, yet low and behold it’s time for the wedding and my older sister comes in with her kid, who we can call “Allen” . Yes, we did tell her it was no kids, but she argued that “He’s young, he won’t make a mess.” So Lily did the speaking for me and reluctantly agreed. Later on in the wedding while we were getting the ring brought to us by my younger sister, “Mel.” Allen started crying, not sniffle crying, straight up screaming. He was wiggling around and ended up knocking one of the vases that we had bought down, causing it to shatter.

But that was just the start of the drama.

Lily almost cried and Mel jumped slightly when it happened. I got down from the podium, got up and my sister’s face, and told her to “Leave, and take him with you.” She yelled back something about how “Kids aren’t allowed to be kids these days.” I wasn’t sorry at the time, I had said it was a no kids event. After the wedding, my wife, who had nothing to do with it, and I were berated by multiple family members and were told “He’s just a baby” and I’ve felt bad about it. Samantha hasn’t talked to me since aside from awkward family meetings. AITA?

Here is what folks are saying.

It was so preventable.

I’m not sure this is a good idea.

Great idea!

Are you sure? She sounds like a baby.

It would ease a lot of problems.

I wonder what Thanksgiving will be like with this family.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.