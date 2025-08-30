His Stepson Refused To Eat Any Bananas With Black Spots, And The Ripe Ones Were Going To Waste, So He Bruised All The Bananas

Bananas are the best fruit: they’re sweet without being too sweet, they can save you when you’re in a hurry, and they go with almost everything. They also don’t just go bad; you can still consume them even when they have spots.

Now try telling that to this man’s stepson. He thinks bananas are only good when completely yellow.

Well, he decided to teach the kid a lesson.

Let’s read the whole story.

I bruised the bananas to prove a point! I (47f) have a routine when I buy bananas, and this story is about bananas and my master plan to prove a point. My stepson (21m) is a nice person, a sweet kid, and we have a great relationship, but some things he does bug the **** out of me and sometimes I just feel petty. This is one of those times.

He takes bananas seriously.

I make a lot of smoothies and fruit salads, so I use lots of fruit, and I buy fresh fruit and vegetables every few days. My routine with bananas is buying almost ripe ones, using up most of them, and then buying some green ones so by the time I need them they are ripe enough without getting to the banana bread stage.

This was working until my stepson decided that he wanted to eat healthier and asked if he could start eating the bananas.

Anyone who’s a banana fan/expert knows what he tried teaching his stepson.

I didn’t care so I started buying extra so he could indulge. I also let him know to eat the ripe ones before eating the not quite ripe ones, so I don’t have overripe bananas.

Well, the boy did not adhere to this. He was eating the barely ripe ones and leaving the ripe ones to get too ripe.

Amateur. He tried explaining it to him.

He claims that any banana with a black spot is no good and is bruised on the inside and so he won’t eat them.

I explained to him that a brown spot does not mean there will be a bruise on the inside, and we are talking about the small black spots. He does not believe me, so I hatch an idea.

He did what he had to do, and it worked.

Next time I buy bananas I press my thumb into them and run my nails along them to make sure they have black spots once they start to ripen. Next time the boy goes for one he comments that they all have spots, I tell him they did not have any green ones, so this is what we got. He ate one and then realized that oh I was right, that a banana with a spot is edible. He will never know that I am in fact the mastermind behind the banana spots! (insert evil laugh)

His stepson was acting way more spoiled than the bananas.

