An Inconsiderate Person Blocked His View, So He Quietly Took Matters Into His Own Hands

Some people don’t realize how their actions affect everyone else, and if they do realize it, they don’t care.

What would you do if someone was blocking your view of a performance because they were holding up their camera? Would you accept it, or would you find a way to get them to put the camera away?

This man was attending his child’s band concert when the person in front of him pulled out an iPad to record the concert. The problem is that the iPad completely blocked his view.

So, he decided to respond in the most subtle way possible.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

No video for you Tonight was my youngest kid’s band concert.

At the start of the program, the band teacher reminded us that the whole program was being filmed, so we needed to put all the phones away and just enjoy the show.

This man was annoyed at the person in front of him who was blocking his view with his iPad.

The lights dim, the jazz band is about to perform, and buddy in front of me pulls out his iPad. He starts a video and lifts it up right in my line of sight. He rests it on the brim of his hat. I’m annoyed, but at least my kid isn’t in this band.

He stopped the recording.

After about a minute, I’m really annoyed, so I reached out and stopped the recording. It was on his hat, so he didn’t notice. Song ends, he’s surprised it didn’t record. Next song starts, he records and again rests the iPad on his hat brim.

He did it again, and the man in front put it away.

I reach over and stop the video right away again. He must have thought something was wrong with his iPad because he put it away after that.

LOL. That was funny and petty, indeed. Let’s see how others reacted on Reddit.

Short and simple.

Indeed! Here’s a valid point from this user.

This person suggests another petty idea.

People are loving the story.

And finally, this person is impressed.

The pettiest revenge is a quiet action that they will never know about.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.