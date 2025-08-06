His Visits To His In-Laws Are Generally Fantastic, But That They Take Great Offense To Being Shown Up By A GPS

I still have to tell my dad on a regular basis that the GPS knows more than he (or any of us) about what route is fastest at any given time.

But he half remembers it being kinda wrong once two decades ago, so, he doesn’t trust it.

Or maybe knowing your own area is just kind of an in-built point of pride.

That seems to be the case in this story. Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for using GPS instead of my in-laws’ directions in rural Iowa First, I love my in-laws. Love them. I’ve been married for nearly two decades to an Iowan. We regularly visit the state for holidays and simply family visits. But they’re not exactly tech savvy. I do the bulk of the driving, and close-in to their home, they certainly know the area better than I ever will and better than the GPS. And I’d never challenge their directions in their area.

But there’s a problem.

THE ISSUE: But once we go beyond their hometown (and in rural Iowa, it’s quite normal to drive 30-50 miles to grab coffee, shop, dine, etc.) they have their known routes on getting places… That definitely aren’t the fastest or best. Lots of gravel road driving, for example.

On the GPS, I can clearly see what they want me to do vs what the device is suggesting — and how much faster it would be to take the suggested route. When I have tried to point out that the GPS is offering a faster option, they instantly dismiss it out of hand. I also have pointed out that GPS can tell them of road closures or slow downs and that’s also dismissed as not needed (and when we have encountered a closed road, I’ve never said anything and their only acknowledgement is to laugh and say that maybe GPS knew and continue on).

Recently, I was driving, had the GPS on and could see that the difference between their preferred route and the suggested route was 12 minutes. I took the faster route, politely feigning that I didn’t hear them in time. I could tell this irked them. But I was just done with sticking to what they knew only. What irks me is that they DO use the GPS when they visit us (another state and much larger metro area), so they see the value of it, just not in their hometown state.

