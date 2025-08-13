His Wife Destroyed Eight iPhones In Four Years, So When He Finally Refused To Let Her Buy Another One, She Threw A Fit

Some people are naturally careful with their belongings — others, not so much.

So when a wife destroyed her eighth iPhone in just a few years, her husband finally put her foot down. But his wife wasn’t going to give up without a fight.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not allowing my wife to buy a new iphone everytime she breaks her most recent one? We’ve been married for 4 years and have two kids. Finances are tight but we both work full-time jobs and manage to pay most bills on time.

But he’s starting to feel like his wife is only making matters worse.

My wife is terribly irresponsible! It drives me nuts sometimes. Now she just got home and told me that her iPhone fell from her pocket and into a cement mixer—of course completely broken. This was a brand new iPhone XR, bought only two months ago. And this is not the full story.

This wasn’t the first time something like this has happened.

She has had 8 iPhones in the years we’ve been together (all iPhone 7, 8, 8+, 10, X, and XR). Every single one of them she has managed to break. She has numerous broken screens, shattered them to pieces, drowned one in a lake, run over another with a car… and I could go on! And not just any phone, she always buys the most expensive iPhone there is.

She seems to have zero grasp over the consequences of her actions.

And as soon as it breaks, she buys another one. I told her that she was not allowed to buy a new iPhone and she should just settle with some other cheap phone (because she will break it anyway!). She thought I was being unfair and got really angry, said it was not my business to tell her what she could and couldn’t do. We have shared finances and she is just throwing money out of the window while I am trying to save. AITA for telling her no?

At a certain point, this irresponsibility needs to end.

What did Reddit think?

His wife has proven that she isn’t trustworthy with these expensive devices.

If this commenter didn’t know any better, they’d think she was doing this on purpose.

Her behavior is almost comical.

A fellow clumsy person speaks up.

In a marriage built on teamwork, it’s fair to expect accountability.

If she refuses to make smarter choices, then he has to step in and do it for her.

