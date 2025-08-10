His Wife Was Taking A Long Time To Get Ready, So He Left And Went On A Walk Without Her

People who make me wait and wait before we do something are at the very top of my **** list…

So I’m 100% on board with what this guy did after he got tired of waiting around for his wife.

But now it’s up to you to check out what he had to say.

Read his story below and see if you think he treated his wife badly when he left her in the dust.

AITA for leaving while my wife was getting ready? “My wife is great pianist but even the best have to practice a lot. She was practicing the same song over and over again. As this was driving me up the wall, I decided I’d go for a walk to clear my head a bit and to get away from the piano music.

Okay…

I told her I was just going to step out and go for a walk, she asked me if she could join (evidently equally tired of playing the same song for the past hour as I was of hearing it). I said sure, but be quick about it because I was already ready to head out and I didn’t feel like waiting around. She has a habit of taking forever to get ready and as we were supposed to just be stepping out the door for a quick walk it would feel even longer relatively speaking. She told me she’d just be a second to change “real quick” and then we’d be off. I told her she had five minutes or I’m going for a walk alone. She said “I’ll only be a minute”.

Come on!

As you can probably guess, she was in fact NOT “only a minute” she happened to be multiple minutes. Understandably this ****** me off greatly, and after waiting for over 10 minutes I just left. I told her as much after all and I ended up waiting for over twice as long as I initially even told her I’d wait. After, and I kid you not, walking for over 20 minutes, she called me, completely offended that I actually left. I asked her if she was only just done and that if I’d actually waited for her, I would’ve stood around with my **** in my hands for nearly 40 minutes to just go for a short walk. She was not appreciative of this, and I told her I just needed to clear my head a bit and that this conversation was having the complete opposite effect and that we’d talk about it when I got home. Now not being in a particular hurry to have this more than likely unpleasant conversation I might’ve gone for a bit of a longer walk than usual. By the time I got home I figured she’d be calmed down at least a bit, I was very wrong.

Uh oh…

If anything she was even angrier than she was on the phone. We had a long fight and she ended up going to sleep in the guest bedroom. The next morning she was still very icy and insisted that I should apologize. I refused, because I told her I’d wait for five minutes, ended up waiting for nearly 15 and she wasn’t even ready until almost half an hour later. She told me, I could’ve at least given her a warning before I actually left the house. Now to be completely honest, I sincerely believe that I did. I very vividly remember calling out to her that I was going to leave before shutting the door. However, I do concede that I was incredibly angry by the time I left, so there’s a non-zero chance that I actually just left without saying anything. I honestly don’t know who’s correct about that part. I’m saying I did, but maybe she didn’t hear me. She said I did and maybe in my anger I actually didn’t. She still thinks I should apologize, I think I was completely in the right and that I gave her plenty of time and chance to come with me. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This reader said they both SUCK.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person had a lot to say.

You can only wait for so long until you gotta go!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.