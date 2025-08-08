Home Depot Customer Found A Tool For Sale On Amazon For Way Less Money
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s always a good idea to price match when you go shopping, no matter what you’re trying to buy.
And this video proves it!
A man named Steffen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the experience he had while shopping for tools at a Home Depot store.
Steffen told viewers, “So, I just went to Home Depot with my wife. We had to get a battery for our Ryobi fan for this guy at the beach,” referring to his baby carrier.
He continued, “And I’m sitting there looking at the price, and it’s $89.99 for a battery and a charger. And so I look on Amazon, and it’s $47.”
Steffen showed viewers screenshots of both products and it looks like he wasn’t lying!
Be sure to shop around for your tools, friends!
