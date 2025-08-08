August 8, 2025 at 6:48 am

Home Depot Customer Found A Tool For Sale On Amazon For Way Less Money

by Matthew Gilligan

It’s always a good idea to price match when you go shopping, no matter what you’re trying to buy.

And this video proves it!

A man named Steffen posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the experience he had while shopping for tools at a Home Depot store.

Steffen told viewers, “So, I just went to Home Depot with my wife. We had to get a battery for our Ryobi fan for this guy at the beach,” referring to his baby carrier.

He continued, “And I’m sitting there looking at the price, and it’s $89.99 for a battery and a charger. And so I look on Amazon, and it’s $47.”

Steffen showed viewers screenshots of both products and it looks like he wasn’t lying!

Hmmm…

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person shared some knowledge.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Be sure to shop around for your tools, friends!

