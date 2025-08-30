Homeowner Decided To Answer A Spam Call In The Most Dramatic Way, And The Results Were Fiery

In the age of the cell phone, spam calls are as common (if not more common) than legitimate correspondences. It can drive you mad.

Like in this story, when a phone owner decided to answer a spammer’s sales call … and run with it.

Let’s see who’s calling now…

Got an “Unknown Caller” and decided to get weird Cell phone rings with “Unknown Caller.”

Sounds like the beginning of a horror movie… The unknown call was coming from inside the house.

I decided to get weird.

What else can you do?

The caller starts in with his sales pitch about do we need any home repairs because they’re going to be in the neighborhood and want to save us a fortune…. I put in my stressed to the max voice and cried out, “My house burned down last night! My dogs died! My wife and I are stuck in a Red Cross shelter right now! What is wrong with you people?”

What a way to say hello. How will the unknown caller respond?

My wife was sitting next to me and nearly choked as I had answered the call on speaker phone. She could hear it all.

Good thing she survived the fire… Will the wife get the joke?

She is well acquainted with my seriously messed up sense of humor.

Seems like yes. Still waiting to see how this caller reacts…

The poor caller, a guy, was left speechless for several, moments before he very quietly said, “I hope things work out for you.” Then he hung up.

No words.

My wife doubled up with insane laughter and I began to fear that I might have traumatized the poor guy. Oh well…. My phone didn’t ring for the rest of the evening….

What a twisted game of telephone…

