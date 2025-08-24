Homeowner Started Caring For A Stray Dog, But Then Their Neighbor Started Yelling And Claiming The Pooch Was Theirs And Could Roam Wherever It Wanted

I once heard someone say “no dog should ever be skinny if it has a person.”

It struck me as one of those axioms so obvious to most of us we’d never feel the need to say it, but also REALLY important.

Why? Well because dog owners like the one in this story exist.

AITA for feeding a neglected-looking stray dog that turned out to be my neighbor’s pet? Every day before I took the train near my house for work, I would always spot a Labrador that looked like a stray. Small patches of fur were missing, and its ribs were practically sticking out of its body.

So they started doing the kind thing for the pupper.

Ever since I first saw it, I would bring it some dog food and some water. 2 days ago, I was giving it water until I heard a voice yelling at me. It was my neighbor who said to let go of her dog. She said that the dog was on a special diet because it was once overweight.

Ok but…you know that UNDERWEIGHT is also unhealthy, right?

Like, in some cases, way more dangerous than a little bit of fat.

I asked her what it was doing so far from her house. She said He is “A Free Roam dog” and walking him on a leash would be impossible. I understand why she may not like someone else feeding her dog, but he always looked so hungry.

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

It’s literally not even legal to just let your dogs roam around like that.

Feels like the “diet” thing was probably just an excuse.

Go to the fuzz.

Sure would be a shame if this “free range dog” just freely ranged himself to a better home.

Maybe while the neighbor was at work.

A real shame.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.