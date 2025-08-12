Her Aunt Expects Her To Babysit, Cook And Clean All Summer, But She Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

Some family situations are really toxic, but if you’re a child, there’s often not a lot you can do about it.

AITA for basically moving out? So a little background I’m (15f) and I live with my grandma (59f) sense I was about 3, and recently my aunt (35f), and her two kids (11M) and (9f) moved in plus my younger brother (9M) came to stay for the summer. Sense they’ve moved in I’ve been complained at about anything I do. I understand helping out around the house but I also am expected to do laundry, dishes, make the kids breakfast and lunch, make sure the whole house is cleaned, and take care of 2 dogs and a cat.

I’ve talked to grandma multiple times on how I feel drained from being yelled at and I’m always complained at about all three kids and about my dog which is a small puppy who I’m still potty training. I also get complained at if I talk to loud at night or laugh. I also can’t flush the toilet or turn on the bathroom light or my room light at night because I get told I’m waking aunt and her daughter up at night. I can’t watch my tv at night cause it’s to loud but aunts daughter has her tv son loud you can hear outside.

Aunt has also lied about multiple convos we’ve had. I’m just not understanding what they want me to do. I’ve tried doing what they wanted and I still got yelled at for something , mind you aunt also goes out every night to ex boyfriends house staying the night after promising kids she would come home. Leaving at 6:30 pm and not coming back till 2-3 pm the next day. I’ve asked multiple times for her to be home and have talked to grandma multiple times in how I feel and it was ignored.

As I do color guard I have band camp as of right now, I’m staying at my best friends house so I have a ride there and back. It’s from 9-6 everyday except Wednesdays and today I got call from grandma saying I need to be home on the one day I don’t have camp to babysit and that after this week I’m expected to be home because I have to help with the kids. But either way I’m still not going to be home much so I’m not understanding what I’m doing wrong.

Mind you at the start before band camp I was told that I needed to figure out my own way there and back because aunt couldn’t take everyday. Then aunt was mad I wouldn’t be home to help with the kids. Aunt only works 2 days a week and sleeps all day when she is home but I’m not aloud to sleep past 9 as I’m expected to make everyone in the house breakfast.

