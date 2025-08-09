A Driver Swears At The Person In Charge Of Security At The Hospital Parking Lot, So He Jammed Her Car’s Handbrake

Working security at a hospital parking lot doesn’t sound like a horrible job at first, but if the parking lot doesn’t have enough parking spots for all of the hospital employees, it’s easy to see how there could be problems.

In today’s story, one person is in charge of security at a hospital parking lot, and some of the employees got really upset when there was nowhere to park.

Let’s see what this security guard did about it.

Tell at me and ask me to park your car? This happened years ago. I was working security in charge of a hospital employee parking lot. There weren’t enough parking places so the employees would double park and give me they’re keys. I would move the cars to let the ones leaving out. A lot of horrible people work at hospitals. A lot of wonderful people too. I have stories.

Here’s one of those stories.

Every morning, at a certain time, the double parking would fill up. I couldn’t allow the strangers in until some one left. Some of the employees would turn abusive. This one lady would swear at me like a sailor. She was in her fifties and was a tiny thing. Any way every time she did park (and swear at me for waiting for someone to leave) she would give me her key. I would than straddle the hand brake and squat lift it to the max.

The revenge seemed to work.

Several times she complained that he had to find help to lower it cause she couldn’t press it herself. I never commented. Than one day she didn’t swear at me and I didn’t jam her hand break. She started being consistently civil and her problem went away.

That sounds like a horrible parking situation. I can understand why the woman was upset, but she was angry at the wrong person.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Positive reinforcement is usually a good idea.

This person wonders who exactly the lady was swearing at.

This is a funny image!

Can you train people like you train dogs?

The parking lot itself is the real problem.

