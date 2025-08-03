How The Accidental Discovery Of Guitar Feedback Influenced Buddy Guy’s Musical Style

You might think that getting feedback through an amp or speaker is an unpleasant experience, and most of the time, it is.

For guitarist Buddy Guy, though, hearing his guitar give feedback for the first time was a life-changing experience. It happened at a gig in Chicago, a casual jam night where he set up in a corner and competed with the jukebox.

“I forgot to turn my guitar off. A lady passed by, and her dress tail hit the G string. it was right in tune with the particular tune what was playing on the jukebox. I’ll never forget that. I’ve been doing it ever since.”

Guy put his newfound fondness for feedback into action, and from the 1960s forward, some of his most impressive solos, like the ones at Montreux and Austin City Limits, employed tasteful uses of feedback.

“After I found out it would stay and distort that long, I just went up one day and played and stood right there where it was, and it works.”

Guy had many styles, and the ability to smoothly transition between them is one of the things that made him a great and standout musician. His playing style influenced some big names, like Jimi Hendrix and John Mayer.

So, it’s safe to say his legacy continues to live on.

