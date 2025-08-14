‘I don’t understand how it’s $73.’ – A Mom With A New Baby Couldn’t Get Over The Price Of Baby Formula

It seems like the price of just about EVERYTHING is through the roof these days.

Food, gas, diapers, insurance…and even baby formula.

A new mom named Jenna posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she was surprised by the price of baby formula…and not in a good way.

Jenna told viewers, “I don’t understand” as she filmed herself in a store.

She added, “I can’t tell if a joke or not, but what is $52.99 for a can?”

She pointed out other baby formula bottles and said about one of them, “I don’t understand how it’s $73.”

In the video’s caption, Jenna wrote, “That’s soooo much money and most of the time only lasts about a week or 2.”

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user didn’t hold back.

I guess prices aren’t going down like they were supposed to, huh?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!