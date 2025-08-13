August 13, 2025 at 4:48 pm

‘I feel like I’ve committed a sin.’ – A Shopper Bought A Big Wheel Of Gouda Cheese On Sale For Only $17… But It Had Mold On It

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@electricblake

Would you buy a large wheel of cheese for a reduced price…if it had mold on it?

That, my friends, is today’s big question.

A man named Blake posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he decided to buy a whole hunk of moldy cheese because it was on sale.

TikTok/@electricblake

Blake told viewers that the wheel of Gouda cheese was on sale at a Hy-Vee grocery store for only $17.20…but he said that the cheese was moldy and had a bad smell.

But Blake bought it anyway!

He asked viewers, “Is this safe to eat? Do I just cut the mold off of it?”

TikTok/@electricblake

Blake took the wheel of cheese home and said that it smelled “like feet.”

But he cleaned it up and said, “I feel like I’ve committed a sin against cheese.”

That’s a brave man, right there…

TikTok/@electricblake

Take a look at the video.

Blake posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the cheese turned out to be okay (according to him) and he said it “tastes awesome.”

Well, to each their own…

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Some people can’t pass up a big sale…even when it’s covered in mold.

