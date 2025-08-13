‘I feel like I’ve committed a sin.’ – A Shopper Bought A Big Wheel Of Gouda Cheese On Sale For Only $17… But It Had Mold On It

Would you buy a large wheel of cheese for a reduced price…if it had mold on it?

That, my friends, is today’s big question.

A man named Blake posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers why he decided to buy a whole hunk of moldy cheese because it was on sale.

Blake told viewers that the wheel of Gouda cheese was on sale at a Hy-Vee grocery store for only $17.20…but he said that the cheese was moldy and had a bad smell.

But Blake bought it anyway!

He asked viewers, “Is this safe to eat? Do I just cut the mold off of it?”

Blake took the wheel of cheese home and said that it smelled “like feet.”

But he cleaned it up and said, “I feel like I’ve committed a sin against cheese.”

That’s a brave man, right there…

Take a look at the video.

Blake posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that the cheese turned out to be okay (according to him) and he said it “tastes awesome.”

Well, to each their own…

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

Some people can’t pass up a big sale…even when it’s covered in mold.

