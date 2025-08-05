Impatient Lady Keeps Knocking On The Bathroom Door, So The Person In Their Made Her Wait Even Longer

When you’ve gotta go, you’ve gotta go, and it can be really annoying if the only bathroom available is occupied by someone else.

However, if someone is in the bathroom, knocking on the door every minute probably won’t have the desired effect. In fact, it might backfire.

In this story, one person is in a gas station bathroom when another person starts banging on the door.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Bathroom Break the Door Down Was on my way to class one day recently and had to stop at a gas station bathroom for an emergency poop session. I’m in there for like 2 minutes when someone jiggled the handle, found it locked, THEN knocked on the door. I said, “Someone’s in here!” Thinking that would be enough to deter them till I was finished. Not even a full minute later, another handle jiggle followed by a more forceful knock.

This person is really impatient!

“Someone’s in here!” I said again. Another minute, maaaaybe a minute and a half passes max. Another bout of furious knocking. Me, getting fed up, “Someone’s STILL in here!”

Being impatient wasn’t going to make OP hurry up.

To which this lady replied, “Well when are you coming out?” I said, “I don’t know, you’ll just have to wait!” At this point, I was done using the bathroom, but she ticked me off so much that I stayed in there for another ten minutes just playing on my phone and she got fed up and left.

She must’ve really needed to go! Hopefully she found another bathroom.

