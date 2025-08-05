International Student’s Host Family Kept Stealing From Her, So She Got Laxative Chocolate And Put It Inside Candy Wrappers

Imagine being an international student living with a host family. You might already be suffering from home sickness, but imagine how bad it would be if you also suspected your host family of stealing from you!

Would you lock up your possessions or get even?

This girl shares how a friend of hers ended up in this exact position.

Check out the full story to see how she handled it.

EXCHANGE STUDENTS HOST FAMILY GOT WHAT THEY DESERVED! Just over 20 years ago when I attended high school, we had a Japanese exchange student join our class. She was very lovely, kind, spoke good English and generally a lovely person to be around. The type of girl that makes you smile when you speak to her because of her sunny disposition.

Things were great at first…

I became good friends with her and over the next few months she came to my house quite a bit to have dinner with my family and they got to know and love her like I did. After a little while, I noticed her not being her normal happy self. I put it down to the fact that she was missing her family and tried to cheer her up the best I could. One day however, it all became too much for her and she broke down crying in front of my mum, dad and I.

This is where it gets bad!

She explained that her host family were not very nice to her and that she thought they had been stealing stuff from her room. It wasn’t anything of great value that was being stolen however, it was the principle, and the fact that despite it being wrong, they were making her feel unsettled and sad. After all, she was supposed to trust this family. When she had asked them about the missing items they had all laughed in her face and told her she was going crazy and that they hadn’t taken anything.

UH OH!

The next morning she woke up to empty chocolate wrappers pushed under her bedroom door. At first she was confused but then she checked her things for the chocolate she had bought to take back to her family, and realised that it was gone. Over the next few days she replaced the chocolate and the same thing happened, empty wrappers were pushed under her bedroom door. This happened four times in total before she eventually broke down crying to me and my parents. We consoled her and my dad told her not to worry as he had a plan.

They had to do something about it!

My dad left the house and returned about half an hour later with some laxative chocolate (EX-LAX) that he had been to buy at the pharmacy. He explained to my friend what it was and told her to take the chocolate that she had bought for her family out of the wrappers then put the laxative chocolate inside the wrappers. Later that evening she returned to her host families house to set her plan in motion.

That’s INSANE!

Nothing happened that evening, the chocolate remained where it was, the same for the second night. After three nights, my friend woke up to see empty chocolate wrappers pushed under her bedroom door. Sure enough, someone had stolen them, but the question remained, who? This question was quickly answered when my friend saw the youngest teenage daughter of the host family rush in to the bathroom and after a while, come out to tell her mum that she didn’t fell very well and had a tummy ache. My friend was pleased to see that the girl was in and out of the bathroom time and time again, and laughed to herself each time she saw her rushing there.

She was not expecting that!

She didn’t expect the girl to suspect it was anything to do with the chocolate, but the amusement of seeing her “punished for her crimes” was enough for her! The girl didn’t stop having trouble with her bowels for over 24 hours!

YIKES! That sounds funny!

Every thief gets caught one fine day!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This guy shares his high school experience, and it can’t get any better.

This teacher shares their experience of teaching international students.

This user shares another funny petty revenge story!

This user knows the teenager was very mean!

This user knows that those people shouldn’t have taken an exchange student in the first place!

That was a clever way to find out who the thief was!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.