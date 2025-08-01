‘It costs money, so you shouldn’t be taking.’ – A Panera Customer Got Called Out By A Worker For Getting Juice Instead Of Water

Why do people think this is okay…?

I’m talking about taking things THAT YOU DIDN’T PAY FOR.

It sounds pretty straightforward, but you know how people can be.

A woman named Totsionna posted a video on TikTok and expressed frustration at a Panera employee who called her out after she helped herself to a glass of juice after she asked for a water cup.

The text overlay to Totsionna’s video reads, “The cashier at Panera told the general manager I asked for water cups and didn’t get water.”

The general manager said to her, “It costs money, so you shouldn’t be taking the juice if you asked for water cups. So, you can keep them today, but please don’t do it again, okay?”

The next text overlay on the video reads, “I spent $35. I don’t care.”

Totsionna said to the worker who told on her, “You thought you was gonna lose your job over this? What was the point of that?”

She wrote in the video’s caption, “You know I had to say something to her on the way out.”

Check out the video.

Well, there are rules about these things…

