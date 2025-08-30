August 30, 2025 at 4:49 am

Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

by Ben Auxier

Justin Timberlake on stage in Transylvania

TikTok/stereogum

I studied acting in college, and I still do a fair amount of stage productions today.

There’s a sort of “highway hypnosis” that can take over when you’ve repeated a performance enough times.

You do the whole thing from muscle memory. You’re probably not even thinking about the scene. You’re thinking about what you’re gonna have for dinner when you go home, or how to respond to that text.

But as long as you’re disciplined, you can do this without anyone catching wise.

For Timberlake at a recent show in Transylvania, his rote disinterest in the performance was VERY evident.

This comes via TikTok user @stereogum:

Justin Timberlake on stage in Transylvania

TikTok/stereogum

“Go girl, give us nothing” reads the caption.

Justin Timberlake on stage in Transylvania

TikTok/stereogum

Timberlake prompts the audience to sing the lyrics as he bobs aloofly, occasionally tossing in a word or two of his own songs as the crowd quiets down in confusion.

Justin Timberlake on stage in Transylvania

TikTok/stereogum

It does appear to be raining pretty heavily, which would probably make some of the crazier dance moves difficult, if not downright hazardous, but that doesn’t really explain his complete lack of energy, or why he’s barely singing.

Justin Timberlake on stage in Transylvania

TikTok/stereogum

He hardly seems aware he’s even giving a concert.

@stereogum

@Justin Timberlake “performed” in Transylvania for the first time and he sucked [📹: andreeamadlina.ene, nsyncreunion, pau.leahu, electriccastle, adricindrea] #JustinTimberlake #concert #Transylvania #Romania #ElectricCastle

♬ original sound – stereogum

The comments had JOKES.

Screenshot 2 710346 Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?

Screenshot 3 47ed95 Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

That’s Mr. Timberlake to you.

Screenshot 4 1bcb74 Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

He’s his own hype man at this point. Just without much hype.

Screenshot 5 c8f1ba Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

What happened, man?

