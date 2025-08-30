Justin Timberlake Totally Phoned In A Recent Concert, And The Internet Is Wondering What Happened

I studied acting in college, and I still do a fair amount of stage productions today.

There’s a sort of “highway hypnosis” that can take over when you’ve repeated a performance enough times.

You do the whole thing from muscle memory. You’re probably not even thinking about the scene. You’re thinking about what you’re gonna have for dinner when you go home, or how to respond to that text.

But as long as you’re disciplined, you can do this without anyone catching wise.

For Timberlake at a recent show in Transylvania, his rote disinterest in the performance was VERY evident.

This comes via TikTok user @stereogum:

“Go girl, give us nothing” reads the caption.

Timberlake prompts the audience to sing the lyrics as he bobs aloofly, occasionally tossing in a word or two of his own songs as the crowd quiets down in confusion.

It does appear to be raining pretty heavily, which would probably make some of the crazier dance moves difficult, if not downright hazardous, but that doesn’t really explain his complete lack of energy, or why he’s barely singing.

He hardly seems aware he’s even giving a concert.

The comments had JOKES.

Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat?

That’s Mr. Timberlake to you.

He’s his own hype man at this point. Just without much hype.

What happened, man?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!