Lady Parked In A Private Company Parking Spot Without Permission, So The Owner Made Sure She Regretted It

Not all parking spaces are for public use.

If you saw a parking spot that was clearly marked with a sign that it was parking for a certain company only, would you park there anyway, or would you find somewhere else to park?

This woman shares a parking story that happened at her boyfriend’s workplace.

The company has its own parking spaces with a sign that clearly states only employees are allowed to park there.

A lady not working for the company parked her car in one of the spots anyway, so the company taught her a lesson.

Check out the story below for more details.

Park in company parking space? Enjoy being blocked for few days! This is a story from my boyfriend’s work. The company owns 2 parking spaces in front of the building. They have a sign there saying that these parking spaces are owned by the company so other people shouldn’t park there.

A lady who wasn’t an employee parked her car in the company parking space.

One lady parked there. She probably didn’t notice the sign, it happens. Now, the company vehicle got back and found their space occupied, so they parked it in front of this lady’s car and blocked her. That same day, no one came to ask to re-park, so this lady can get away with her car.

She stormed into the office and demanded that the vehicle blocking her car be moved.

On the second day, lady came in storming in. She was demanding they park the company vehicle out of her way immediately so she can get her car. She said she had to take the taxi yesterday, because nobody was working when she came for the car. She came very last at night.

But the guy she talked to told her he didn’t have the keys.

With smirk on his face, the guy she was talking to just said: “We are sorry, we do not have keys from the vehicle. Our boss have them and he is not here. Please come back tomorrow.” He said that with the keys in his pocket. Maybe try being nice next time! I guess she needed to take taxi that day again.

LOL! That was funny. Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Next time, read the sign and mind your manners.

