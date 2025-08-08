Man And His Coworkers Followed A New Policy To The Letter, So Their Boss Ended Up Paying Them More For Overtime

Unofficial arrangements with coworkers can sometimes make work less stressful.

Imagine everyone at work being used to coming into work a little early so that the next shift would never have to stay late. What would you do if your boss made a new rule that forbid anyone from starting work early? Would you comply or point out the problems this might cause?

This man works a 12-hour shift as a paramedic.

He and his colleagues made an arrangement that helped everyone end their shifts on time, but management shut it down and demanded that they start work on time.

30 minutes or 2+ hours, your call For context, I’m a paramedic that works semi rural (1 hour drive to hospital). We work 12-hour shifts from 6 am to 6 pm. Commonly, we would arrive at 5:30 so the off coming crew could go home earlier after handover of equipment.

Anyway, the 5:30 arrival time was a “gentleman’s agreement” so that the off coming crew wouldn’t have to attend a call out that would put them over their finish time and potentially breach their 14 hours maximum working time. Local driving laws say you can’t be working for more than 14 hours if your job involves driving, and at 14 hours, you must stop driving no matter where you are unless you have a critical patient.

Occasionally, a job would come in during that 5:30 to 6 period. The new shift would take this and then claim the early start as overtime. It was a standard practice here, normally never a problem.

One day, the manager sends out an email stating that no staff should be turning up early and starting work before 6 because it was costing too much in overtime. So, that’s what we all did. Every single crew which was 30+ staff. Especially at the peak of winter, which is usually one of the busiest times of the year.

It sucked finishing late a fair bit, but making the boss pay us 2+ hours of overtime instead of paying for 30 minutes was great. Not to mention, also giving them the headache of driving us back to station once we breached 14 hours. After 2 months of haemorrhaging money in overtime payments, we get another email: “You can now go back to the 5:30 arrangement.”

Sometimes, it costs more to break a “gentleman’s agreement.”

