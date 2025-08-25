Pharmacy Employee Enforced A Store Policy And Refused The Customer’s Demand To Buy Four Packs Of Medication, So She Walked Out In An Overly Dramatic Way

Pharmacy stores implement strict rules for the safety and protection of their customers.

“I don’t care if you have a policy on medication – sell them to me.” This happened yesterday, so the event is still fresh in my mind. The store I work at has a policy where a customer can only purchase 2 packs of painkillers. This could either be ibuprofen, paracetamol, or aspirin. They can’t get someone else to buy for them if they already have 2 in their shopping. Or put 2 on another transaction.

This man told the customer she couldn’t buy 4 packs of painkillers.

So, I was at the till serving one particular customer (let’s call her Karen). I noticed she had 2 packs of paracetamol and 2 packs of ibuprofen. I had already scanned a few items before I got to them. Me: I’m sorry, but I’m only allowed to sell you two of these, I’m afraid. Karen: I’ll just put the other two on a separate transaction.

He told her she couldn’t let her daughter buy the other brand either.

Me: I can’t let you do that, I’m afraid. Karen: Well, then let my daughter buy the other two. Me: I’m not allowed to do that either, I’m afraid. It’s against store policy. Karen: (Eyes widened in rage) I would like to speak to your manager. Me: (Who has had enough of Karen’s crap) I’ll call management. But they will tell you what I told you.

He called his duty manager.

My manager wasn’t on shift that day, but my duty manager (DM) was, so I called them instead. DM: Is everything okay? I indicated that Karen was irate. I see a queue forming at my till, so I call another 2 tills to open to bring the queues down.

The duty manager told her the same thing.

Karen: She’s looks at me, telling me my daughter can’t buy these (Points to the painkillers). Me: (To my DM) They were in her shopping. DM: (To Karen) Because you have been told you can’t purchase them, there’s nothing I can do. Karen: (Eyes widened even more.) She turns her bag upside down and the stuff I’ve already scanned through falls out.

Karen walked away and didn’t complete her transaction.

Karen: I don’t want these anymore. Karen and her daughter then storm off, wasting her own time in the process. The gentleman behind her had a little chuckle with me after she left. I had to have my DM cancel the transaction. And the items she didn’t want had to be put back.

