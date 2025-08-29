Homeowner Lands Position On HOA Board Of Directors, But Now He’s Fighting With His Wife About The Compensation

If you’re married, and you suddenly get a new position that gives you extra compensation, should you split that extra money with your spouse, or should you keep it for yourself?

The answer might depend on your financial situation and how you and your spouse already go about splitting or sharing your income.

The couple in today’s story can’t see eye to eye about what to do in this situation, and it’s causing problems in their marriage.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA I don’t want to split the rebate I receive from being on the Board of Director’s of my HOA with my wife Wife and I own a home in an HOA. We split the mortgage and HOA fee 50/50. Recently a vacancy opened up on the Board of Directors and I applied for it and was chosen to serve. As compensation, the HOA fee ($400) is waived for our unit.

His wife had a suggestion.

My wife wants to split this windfall 50/50. I feel since I’m on the Board and do all the work, the $400 should be all mine.

He’s thinking about giving in.

She thinks if I keep the $400 it’s tantamount to her paying me $200 since our overall housing costs have dropped $400 but she doesn’t benefit financially. This has caused some of our worst fighting and I am leaning towards just giving in and splitting the money even though I do all the work. Am I a jerk?

Is it a good idea to split the money, or is his wife being unreasonable?

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person is on the wife’s side.

This person uses coupons to make a point.

Another person feels bad for the wife.

Everyone seems to be on the wife’s side.

It’s not worth fighting over.

His poor wife!

