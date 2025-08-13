Man Made A Careful Decision To Keep His Friend’s Youngest Son Safe, But The Boy’s Dad Got Upset And Said He Worried Too Much

Looking out for children’s safety can sometimes cause tension.

What would you do if you tried to protect your friend’s child, but then your friend got mad about it?

This man has two close male friends and treats their sons as his real nephews.

When one of the dads fell ill, he and the other friend took the children out to celebrate a birthday.

But then they made a decision that upset the boys’ dad. Did they overreact?

Check out the full story below.

AITA for not letting my younger nephew feed the horses? I (37) am close friends with Jeff (38) and Carl (37). Jeff has two sons, Andy (17) and Matt (7). They are like nephews to me and Carl. Unfortunately, Jeff got food poisoning the night before Andy’s birthday, so Carl and I took him and Matt to a farm.

This man planned to let Andy and Matt feed the horses with carrots.

They have this area where you can pay to feed horses carrots. I bought a cup and was about to let both Andy and Matt start feeding the horses, but Carl said Matt might accidentally get bitten. The farm does have a sign saying they aren’t responsible if the horses bite or spit on you, so it probably has happened or the people working there think it could happen.

But Carl and he decided to leave Matt out to make sure he won’t get in trouble.

Carl said it would be better not to let Matt get too close to them since he isn’t a particularly careful boy. I figured he was right. So only Andy got to feed the horses.

Their dad got upset, saying Matt should have experienced it, too.

When Matt told Jeff about this, he got upset. He said we over-worried and that Matt would have had a better day if we just let him take part in the activity. So, AITA?

Was he wrong to prevent Matt from feeding the horses? Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You meant well, says this person.

LOL. This comment makes sense, though.

This person says even 3-year-olds can do it.

Finally, here’s an honest opinion from this person.

Good intentions are not always appreciated.

