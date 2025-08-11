Man Refused To Help His Wife’s Friend Apologize To Her, So Now Her Other Friends Are Calling Him A Jerk For Not Helping Mend The Friendship

Adult friendships can go through rough patches.

If your spouse ended a friendship, would you ever consider siding with the friend and trying to mend the friendship, or would you stand by your spouse and respect their decision?

This man supported his wife’s choice not to join an all-girls trip, but her friend ended up getting really mad at him, to the point where the wife ended the friendship.

Now, the friend is trying to apologize and mend the friendship. Let’s see how that’s going.

Aita for telling my wife’s best friend ‘i don’t care about how she feels’ after my wife broke their friendship My wife broke her friendship with one of her friends about a week ago. The reason was because her friend insulted me in front of everyone. My wife got angry and kicked her out. She stopped talking to her.

This man refused to convince his wife to join the trip.

For some context, my wife’s friend proposed a trip to a different country. She said it should be a girls-only trip. My wife refused to go, so her friend came to me thinking that I might convince my wife. But I refused. I said going to a different country is risky, and I would never allow my wife to go somewhere so far with only 3 to 4 women. It’s too risky.

His wife’s friend got mad at him, calling him controlling and abusive.

She got angry at me instead. She said their husbands would encourage them instead of confining them. She said I’m a bad, “controlling,” and “abusive” husband and she called me a lot of nasty names.

His wife sided with him and cut friendship with her.

My wife got angry and said that she doesn’t feel safe going to a different country without me. She said she doesn’t want to join them. She cursed her back for cursing at me and kicked her out. From what I know from my wife, she stopped talking to her and hasn’t been responding to her calls. She said she doesn’t want to be friends with someone who disrespects her family in such a nasty way in front of everyone.

His wife’s friend called him to apologize.

My wife defending me like this made me happy, not gonna lie. I would’ve done the same. But yesterday her friend (or should I say ex-friend) called me. She said she’s sorry for what she said and she misses my wife. She doesn’t want to lose her friendship of 3 years over nothing. She said she feels depressed and that I should talk to my wife and convince her to not break their friendship.

He said he didn’t care about her feelings.

I told her that it has nothing to do with me and it’s between her and my wife and they should figure it out themselves. She said she feels bad and scared that she might lose my wife forever. I said I don’t care about how she feels and I hung up.

Now, his wife’s other friends are calling him a jerk for not helping mend the friendship.

But now, she and my wife’s other friends are saying something about me. That I’m being a jerk for being rude to her and not helping her. Am I the jerk? I might’ve helped her if she didn’t insult me, but now? I don’t want to, and I think it’s good that my wife kicked her toxic friend out of our lives.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Burning bridges always has consequences.

