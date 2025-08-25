Man Refused To Honor The Customer’s Unreasonable Demand On A Price Discount, So She Threw The Item At A Customer Representative

Customer service workers deal with all kinds of unpredictable situations.

It was on the 70 percent shelf, so it needs to be 70 percent off. I used to work in retail for a long time (I’m out of it now, thank goodness). And there have been a few crazy stories that I still remember. One was while I was working at a place that used to have a white dog as a mascot. I was not directly involved, but I was there for the show.

This man witnessed a customer demand 70% discount on an item she was planning to buy.

A lady went through the regular line. When the product was scanned, it was full price. She started yelling at the cashier, saying that it was 70 percent off. So she demanded she override the price. The cashier told her that she didn’t have the authority to do that and referred her to customer service.

He checked out the shelf where she got the item from.

Once at customer service, she told her that it was on the 70 percent shelf. And again, she demanded for the product to be 70 percent off. She asked where she got it from, and I was told to check it out. The shelf said “up to 70 percent off.” And there were no other items like that because it was a totally different department. (Think makeup department when she got a small appliance.)

Turns out, it was at regular price.

I checked the department it was from. And it was on a regular price shelf with an empty space. I went back and told the customer service representative what happened. The representative told the customer that she was sorry. Some other customer probably put it on the shelf, and it was still full price.

The customer got mad and yelled at them.

The customer then went full Karen, yelling at us. And saying that it was our fault we didn’t catch it sooner. She said that since she got it from that shelf, she deserved to have it 70 percent off. By this time, management and security came.

She even threw the small appliance at the customer representative.

The representative told her that there was nothing she could do. And that she didn’t have to buy it if she didn’t want to. Instead of being rational, she threw the small appliance at the representative. It missed her head by inches and shattered when it hit the wall behind her.

She quickly ran out the door.

The customer then ran out the door, flipping us off as she ran out the door. Management and security didn’t go after her. But they ran to the representative to see if she was all right. Never heard if anything happened to her.

Some people will throw more than just a tantrum to get their way.

Why are they like this?

