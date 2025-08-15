Man Was Tired Of A Coworker Bullying Everyone, So He Messed With His Truck For Memorable Revenge

Sometimes, you have to use creativity and revenge to teach someone a lesson.

If you had a coworker who acted like a bully to you and your other coworkers, would you let him get away with it, or would you find a way to get even?

This man was working at a car dealership where a coworker constantly played jokes on others.

He finally decided it was time to teach the prankster a lesson.

With a secret key, a few tools, and a bit of clever wiring, he pulled off a prank he wouldn’t forget.

Coworker revenge… I was working at a car dealership many years ago. The dealer principal had recently purchased another dealership north of town. At a new staff lunch meeting, a newly appointed Department Manager roasted the son-in-law for being appointed Service Manager without any experience.

This man wanted to do something for the Department Manager he wouldn’t forget.

Well, I had taken the brunt of a few of the offender’s jokes and pranks over the years, and I wanted to send him off with something he wouldn’t forget. I had a key to his pickup truck made using his VIN number. I then collected some supplies and tools needed for the task. I moved his truck behind the body shop and went to work.

He messed with his truck so that it would squirt water in his face when he hits the brake.

I drained the windshield washer tank, rinsed it out, and filled it with over a gallon of water. Then, rewired the washer pump to be activated by the brake light switch. Finally, I routed a piece of rubber tubing from the washer reservoir pump inside the vehicle. Strategically placing it so it would squirt in his lap when he put his foot on the brake pedal.

The manager never messed with them again.

It was epic! He always left early as he came in awful early. Everybody in the dealership knew about it and were watching him as he got in his truck to head home. After that, he never messed with anyone again. It broke his spirit.

It would be so annoying to have water hit you ever time you hit the brakes, but it sounded like this manager deserved it.

Push hard enough, and eventually someone will push back harder.

